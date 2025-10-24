ADVERTISEMENT
ITC Hotels Q2 Results: Net Profit Soars More Than 74%, Revenue Rises
ITC Hotel's bottom-line for the September quarter stood at Rs 133 crore, compared to Rs 76.2 crore in the year-ago period.
ITC Hotels Ltd. reported a robust 74.3% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
Revenue rose 7.9% to Rs 839 crore from Rs 778 crore in the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 15.8% to Rs 246 crore from Rs 212 crore. The Ebitda margin stood at 29.3% as against 27.3% in the year-ago period.
ITC Hotels Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.9% at Rs 839 crore vs Rs 778 crore
Ebitda up 15.8% at Rs 246 crore vs Rs 212 crore
Margin at 29.3% Vs 27.3%
Net profit up 74.3% at Rs 133 crore vs Rs 76.2 crore
(This is a developing story)
