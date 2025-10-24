Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Next Week — All You Need To Know

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation have fallen 1.65% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has risen 2.63% and in the past six months, it has increased by 8.84%. Over the past year, the Indian Oil share price has declined by 1.72%, while on a year-to-date basis, it has risen by 9.92%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 157.20 on the NSE on Oct. 9, 2025. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.72 on the NSE on March 3.

At 10 a.m. on Friday, Indian Oil shares were trading 0.34% up at Rs 150.63 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.