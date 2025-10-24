Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Next Week — All You Need To Know
IOCL Quarterly Results: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation have fallen 1.65% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) is set to announce results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, next week. One of the most important oil and gas companies in India, IOCL serves around 3.2 crore customers daily. Here’s everything you need to know about its Q2 result announcement.
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Date And Dividend
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 10, Indian Oil stated that its Board of Directors will meet on October 27 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30. The filing made no mention of a dividend recommendation.
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In accordance with SEBI rules, the trading window to deal in securities of the company is closed for insiders of the company from Oct. 1 till 48 hours after the financial results are filed with the stock exchanges.
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results: Earnings Call
The company has scheduled an earnings call at 2 p.m. on Oct. 28 to discuss the results of Q2FY26 with investors and analysts.
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1342 / +91 22 7115 8243
International Toll-Free Numbers:
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
The Management Team will be represented by:
Anuj Jain – Director (Finance), Nitin Kumar – CGM I/C (Corporate Finance & Treasury), Pramod Jain – CGM (Treasury) and Prabhat Himatsingka – CGM (Finance & Treasury)
Indian Oil Corporation Q1FY26 Results
Indian Oil saw an 82.88% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,808.12 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 3,722.63 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 1% YoY to Rs 2,22,432.27 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,20,395.41 crore in Q1FY25. Total expenses fell 0.6% YoY to Rs 2,14,830.24 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,16,125.54 crore in Q1FY25.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price History
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation have fallen 1.65% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has risen 2.63% and in the past six months, it has increased by 8.84%. Over the past year, the Indian Oil share price has declined by 1.72%, while on a year-to-date basis, it has risen by 9.92%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 157.20 on the NSE on Oct. 9, 2025. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.72 on the NSE on March 3.
At 10 a.m. on Friday, Indian Oil shares were trading 0.34% up at Rs 150.63 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.