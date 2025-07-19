India Cements Q1 Results: Loss Of Rs 132.9 Crore Due To Impairment Costs
The consolidated total income for the quarter under review was Rs 1,033.85 crore, compared to Rs 1,042.27 crore in the same quarter last year.
The India Cements Ltd., a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group company UltraTech Cement Ltd., reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.9 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter.
The Chennai-based cement maker had posted a net profit of Rs 58.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
For the year ended March 31, 2025, the consolidated net loss stood at Rs 143.68 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
During the quarter, the company approved the sale of its entire equity stake in its subsidiary, Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Ltd. It also said it had successfully refinanced its debt, resulting in a significant reduction in finance costs, from Rs 82.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year to Rs 26.58 crore.
"The company is planning a capital expenditure programme over the next two years to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs; increase the share of renewable power; and enhance safety standards," India Cements said.
Profitability is expected to improve further as the benefits of this capex programme begin to flow in, along with synergies from economies of scale, a wider distribution network, and a stronger balance sheet, the statement said.
The company said it is poised to grow stronger. Increasing government spending on infrastructure and rising demand in the housing market are expected to further boost performance.
India Cements has a total cement capacity of 14.75 MTPA (million tonnes per annum), with integrated cement plants in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and one grinding unit in Tamil Nadu, the company added.