NDTV ProfitEarningsIIFL Finance Q3 Results: Profit Falls 17%
IIFL Finance Q3 Results: Profit Falls 17%

The company's standalone net profit fell 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 131.6 crore for the quarter ended December.

17 Jan 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Picture used for representational purpose. (Source: Unsplash)

IIFL Finance Ltd.'s third quarter net profit declined.

The company's standalone net profit fell 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 131.6 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs 555.6 crore.

IIFL Finance Q3 FY24 Highlights

  • Net profit down 17.2% at Rs 131.6 crore (YoY).

  • Total income up 17.6% at Rs 1,158.7 crore (YoY).

(This is a developing story)

