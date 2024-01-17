IIFL Finance Q3 Results: Profit Falls 17%

IIFL Finance Ltd.'s third quarter net profit declined.The company's standalone net profit fell 17.2% year-on-year to Rs 131.6 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a consolidated net profit of Rs 555.6 crore.IIFL Finance Q3 FY24 HighlightsNet profit down 17.2% at Rs 131.6 crore (YoY).Total income up 17.6% at Rs 1,158.7 crore (YoY).(This is a developing story)