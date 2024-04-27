IDFC First Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 10%, Net Interest Income Grows 24%

NDTV ProfitEarningsIDFC First Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 10%, Net Interest Income Grows 24%
27 Apr 2024, 04:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IDFC First Bank branch. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An IDFC First Bank branch. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

IDFC First Bank Ltd.'s net profit rose in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, meeting analysts' estimates.

The standalone net profit increased 9.8% year-on-year to Rs 724 crore for the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 756.14 crore.

The lender's net interest income, or core income, stood at Rs 4,469 crore, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

IDFC First Bank Q4 Results Highlights (Standalone)

  • Net profit up 9.8% at Rs 724 crore vs Rs 803 crore (YoY).

  • Net interest income up 24% to Rs 4,469 crore vs Rs 3,597 crore (YoY).

  • Gross NPA at 1.88% vs 2.04% (QoQ).

  • NNPA at 0.60% vs 0.68% (QoQ).

(This is a developing story.)

