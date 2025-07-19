IDBI Bank Q1 Results On July 21 — All You Need To Know

Shares of IDBI Bank have declined 0.93% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, the stock has jumped 10.30% and in the past six months, it has increased 14.29%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced 28.16%. Over the past year, it has rallied 10.79%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 107.9 apiece on the NSE on July 29, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 65.89 on Jan. 13, 2025.

IDBI Bank shares ended 1.22% lower at Rs 98.45 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.57% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.