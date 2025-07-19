IDBI Bank Q1 Results On July 21 — All You Need To Know
A meeting of the Board of Directors of IDBI Bank is scheduled on July 21 to consider and approve the results for Q1FY26.
IDBI Bank is scheduled to announce its financial results for Q1FY26 next week. It offers banking services through over 2,100 branches and more than 3,000 ATMs across India. It was initially conceived as a Development Financial Institution (DFI) in 1964 and was converted into a bank in 2004. Here’s everything you need to know about IDBI Bank’s Q1FY26 results schedule.
IDBI Bank Q1FY26 Results Date
In a stock exchange filing dated July 15, IDBI Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 21 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
IDBI Bank Q1FY26 Earnings Call
The bank is yet to announce a schedule for an earnings call to discuss the results for Q1FY26.
IDBI Bank Q1FY26 Trading Window Closure
In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the bank is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for Q1FY26.
IDBI Bank Q4FY25 Results
IDBI Bank reported a 25.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,072.01 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 1,655.09 crore in Q4FY24. Total income increased 14.2% YoY to Rs 9,089.81 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 7,955.95 crore in Q4FY24. Total expenditure grew 2% YoY to Rs 5,862.84 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 5,749.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.
IDBI Bank Share Price History
Shares of IDBI Bank have declined 0.93% in the past five trading sessions. In the last one month, the stock has jumped 10.30% and in the past six months, it has increased 14.29%. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced 28.16%. Over the past year, it has rallied 10.79%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 107.9 apiece on the NSE on July 29, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 65.89 on Jan. 13, 2025.
IDBI Bank shares ended 1.22% lower at Rs 98.45 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compares to a 0.57% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.