ADVERTISEMENT
ICICI Bank Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%, NII Up 7%
ICICI Bank's Q2 net interest income increased 7% to Rs 21,529 crore from Rs 20,048 crore in the same period last year.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
ICICI Bank reported a 5% year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter to Rs 12,359 crore, compared with Rs 11,746 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Saturday.
Net interest income increased 7% to Rs 21,529 crore from Rs 20,048 crore in the same period last year.
ICICI Bank Q2 Results (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit up 5% to Rs 12,359 crore versus Rs 11,746 crore
Net interest income rises 7% 21,529 crore versus Rs 20,048 crore
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: IndusInd Bank Swings To Loss; CEO Says Asset Quality Remained 'Steady'
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT