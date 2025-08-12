HAL, Cochin Shipyard, ONGC, Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Hindustan Aeronautics is likely to post net profit of Rs 1,204.90 crore and revenue of Rs 4,996.10 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 1,121.40 crore, and margin is expected at 22.45%.
Cochin Shipyard is likely to report a net profit of Rs 134.30 crore and total income of Rs 807.30 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 151.20 crore, and margin is expected at 18.73%.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday:
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is likely to report a net profit of Rs 8,293.00 crore and total revenue of Rs 32,159.20 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 18,191.80 crore, and margin is expected at 56.57%.
Jindal Steel & Power is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,153.50 crore and total revenue of Rs 12,275.10 crore for the first quarter, as per the estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 2,581.40 crore, and margins are likely to be at 21.03%.
Other companies announcing their June quarter results on Tuesday include Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce, Zydus Lifesciences, Suzlon Energy, Bharat Dynamics, Hindalco Industries, and more.