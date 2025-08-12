HAL, Cochin Shipyard, ONGC, Jindal Steel & Power Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

Hindustan Aeronautics is likely to post net profit of Rs 1,204.90 crore and revenue of Rs 4,996.10 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 1,121.40 crore, and margin is expected at 22.45%.

Cochin Shipyard is likely to report a net profit of Rs 134.30 crore and total income of Rs 807.30 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 151.20 crore, and margin is expected at 18.73%.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday: