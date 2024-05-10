NDTV ProfitEarningsGreat Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Result: Net Profit Surges 25% To Rs 905 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Great Eastern Shipping Company Q4 Result: Net Profit Surges 25% To Rs 905 Crore

Great Eastern Shipping Company's net profit surges 25% to Rs 905.08 crore in Q4, with consolidated revenues rising to Rs 1,726.25 crore.

10 May 2024, 09:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Great Eastern Shipping Company (Source: Company Investor Presentation)</p></div>
Great Eastern Shipping Company (Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Great Eastern Shipping Company on Friday reported a 25.37% growth in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 905.08 crore during the March quarter.

The company's profit stood at Rs 721.94 crore in the year-ago period, Great Eastern Shipping Company said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenues during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 1,726.25 crore from Rs 1,550.27 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company's total expenses declined during the quarter to Rs 784.66 crore from Rs 853.22 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full year, net profit rose 1.52 per cent to Rs 2,614.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2,575.01 crore a year earlier.

The board of directors has declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 10.80 per share of Rs 10 each.

ALSO READ

Care Ratings Q4 Result: Profit Surges 35% To Rs 34.8 Crore

Opinion
Care Ratings Q4 Result: Profit Surges 35% To Rs 34.8 Crore
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT