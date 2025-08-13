FirstCry Parent Brainbees' Q1 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 464 Crore

Brainbees Solutions Ltd.'s loss narrowed to Rs 464.29 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.

This is in comparison to the loss of Rs 567.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Revenue increased by 12.7% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,862.50 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 33% year-on-year to Rs 33.10 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 1.8%.