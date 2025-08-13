FirstCry Parent Brainbees' Q1 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 464 Crore
FirstCry parent's revenue increased by 12.7% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,862.50 crore.
Brainbees Solutions Ltd.'s loss narrowed to Rs 464.29 crore in the first quarter of this financial year.
This is in comparison to the loss of Rs 567.07 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.
Revenue increased by 12.7% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,862.50 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 33% year-on-year to Rs 33.10 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 1.8%.
Brainbees Solutions Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.7% to Rs 1,862.50 crore versus Rs 1,652.00 crore.
Net loss at Rs 464.29 crore versus loss of Rs 567.07 crore.
Ebitda down 33% to Rs 33.10 crore versus Rs 49.10 crore.
Margin at 1.8% versus 3.0%.
Brainbees Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.07% lower at Rs 374.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.54% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Brainbees' shares have fallen 44.79% in the last 12 months and 42.50% year-to-date.
Out of seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 477.17 implies an upside of 27.3%.