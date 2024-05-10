Care Ratings Q4 Result: Profit Surges 35% To Rs 34.8 Crore

NDTV ProfitEarningsCare Ratings Q4 Result: Profit Surges 35% To Rs 34.8 Crore
Care Ratings reported a 35% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 34.8 crore for the fourth quarter, with total income rising 13% to Rs 88.5 crore.

10 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Volodymyr Hryshchenko/ Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Volodymyr Hryshchenko/ Unsplash)

Care Ratings on Friday reported a 35% jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 34.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The domestic rating agency had a profit after tax of Rs 25.9 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal.

Total income rose 13% to Rs 88.5 crore during the March quarter, Care Ratings said in a late-night regulatory filing on Thursday.

For the 2023-24 fiscal, the standalone net profit rose 15% Y-o-Y to Rs 119.4 crore.

Total income also grew 15% to Rs 330 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The board of Care Ratings has declared a final dividend of Rs 11/share, which will take the total declared for the year to Rs 18/share.

Shares of Care Ratings were trading at Rs 1,104.20 on Friday in early trade on BSE, up 0.29% over the previous close.

