BSE's Profit Jumps More Than Threefold To Rs 265 Crore In June Quarter

The Bombay Stock Exchange reported a more than threefold increase, with net profit of Rs 265 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. This compares to a net profit of Rs 75 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a statement from the exchange.

The exchange achieved its highest-ever quarterly financial performance, with revenue reaching Rs 674 crore for the April-June quarter, a substantial increase from Rs 271 crore in the same period last year.

"We have finished the first quarter strongly, with every business line contributing to revenue and profitability. This reflects the strength of our proposition, the improvements we have made to our products and the depth of our relationships with customers," said BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy.

The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for the first quarter stood at Rs 9,006 crore, as compared to Rs 4,025 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

BSE forayed into the single stock derivatives space with effect from July 1, with a mid-month expiry on the second Thursday of the month. So far, 155 members have participated in single stock futures and 35 in single stock options.

