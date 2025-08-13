ADVERTISEMENT
Brigade Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Rises 79% To Rs 150 Crore
Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 79% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June.
Its net profit stood at Rs 83.72 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
The company is also in the hotel and education sectors.
Brigade Group has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.
