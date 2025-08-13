Business NewsEarningsBrigade Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Rises 79% To Rs 150 Crore
Brigade Enterprises Q1 Results: Profit Rises 79% To Rs 150 Crore



13 Aug 2025, 11:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 79% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 149.88 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 83.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,332.86 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,113.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It builds residential projects, office complexes and shopping malls.

The company is also in the hotel and education sectors.

Brigade Group has a presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City.

