BPCL Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date
BPCL has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026.
Bharat Petroleum Corp.'s profit rises 5.2% to Rs 6,443 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 6,124 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.
Revenue declined by 6.8% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 1.04 lakh crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rises 1.2% year-on-year to Rs 9,777 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 9.3%.
Bharat Petroleum Corp Q2 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)
Revenue down 6.8% to Rs 1,04,912.47 crore versus Rs 1,12,514.65 crore
Net Profit up 5% to Rs 6,442.53 crore versus Rs 6,123.93 crore
Ebitda up 1% to Rs 9,777.25 crore versus Rs 9,663.11 crore
Margin at 9.3% versus 8.6%
BPCL Announced Dividend
BPCL has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 3,253.87 crore to shareholders.
The board has fixed Nov. 7 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 29 the company added.
The company in August had given interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and on Feb. 7 it gave a final dividend of Rs 19.
In the previous financial year, BPCL gave Rs 4,338.5 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 10 per share.
BPCL Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.22% lower at Rs 356.80 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.60% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
BPCL shares have fallen 14.82% in the last 12 months and 22% year-to-date.
Out of 32 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 374.45 implies an upside of 4.9%.