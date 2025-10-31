BPCL Q2 Results: Profit Rises 5%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

BPCL has announced an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 3,253.87 crore to shareholders.

The board has fixed Nov. 7 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday. The dividend will be paid on Nov. 29 the company added.

The company in August had given interim dividend of Rs 11 per share and on Feb. 7 it gave a final dividend of Rs 19.

In the previous financial year, BPCL gave Rs 4,338.5 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 10 per share.