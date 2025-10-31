Bank of Baroda Q2 Results: Profit Slips 8% To Rs 4,809 Crore
State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday reported an 8% fall in net profit to Rs 4,809 crore for the second quarter ended September as interest income moderates.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 5,238 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also declined to Rs 35,026 crore in the second quarter from Rs 35,445 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
However, interest income improved to Rs 31,511 crore from Rs 30,278 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Net Interest Income witnessed a marginal increase in the quarter to Rs 11,954 crore as against Rs 11,637 crore a year ago.
During the quarter, the operating profit moderated by 20% to Rs 7,576 crore as against Rs 9,477 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
With regards to asset quality, gross non-performing assets of the bank eased to 2.16% of gross advances at the end of September 2025, as against 2.50% by the year-ago period.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.57% at the end of September 2025 compared to 0.6% at the end of September 2024.
As a result, the provision and contingencies declined to Rs 1,232 crore as against Rs 2,336 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.
During the quarter, the Provision Coverage Ratio slipped to 93.21% as on September 30, 2025, against 93.61% at the end of the second quarter of the last fiscal.
With regard to capital adequacy, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) rose to 16.54% from 16.26%.