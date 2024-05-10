Bank Of Baroda Announces Dividend Of Rs 7.60 Per Share

Bank of Baroda has announced a final dividend of Rs 7.60 per share for fiscal 2024, which will be paid after approval from shareholders at the annual general meeting. The company announced distribution of Rs 3,930 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board has fixed June 29 and July 5 as the book closure dates for the purpose of dividend payment, the bank said in an exchange filing on Friday.

In comparison, it had issued a dividend of Rs 5.50 apiece for fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2022, the company gave a dividend of Rs 2.85.

In the fourth quarter, Bank of Baroda reported a 2.3% jump in net profit at Rs 4,886 crore and a net interest income gain of 2% at Rs 11,792 crore.

Shares of Bank of Baroda fell as much as 3.14% to Rs 254.40 apiece, as of 3:11 p.m., as compared with a 0.43% advance in the Nifty 50.