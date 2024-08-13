Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1 Results: Profit Surges 82%, Meets Estimates
Ebitda margin expanded to 13.3% in the June quarter versus 11.5% in the year-ago period.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.'s consolidated net profit jumped 82% in the first quarter of the current financial year and was in line with analysts' estimates.
The company posted a profit of Rs 315 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 300 crore.
Apollo Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% to Rs 5,086 crore versus Rs 4,418 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,089 crore).
Ebitda up 33% to Rs 675 crore versus Rs 509 crore (Estimate: Rs 698 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13.3% versus 11.5% (Estimate: 13.7%).
Net profit up 82% to Rs 315 crore versus Rs 173 crore (Estimate: Rs 300 crore).
Shares of Apollo Hospitals closed 1.26% higher at Rs 6,586.55 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.87% decline in the benchmark Sensex.