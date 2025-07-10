Anand Rathi Wealth Q1 Profit Rises 28% To Rs 94 Crore

EarningsAnand Rathi Wealth Q1 Profit Rises 28% To Rs 94 Crore
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 73.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, Anand Rathi Wealth said in a statement.

10 Jul 2025, 11:10 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anand Rathi Wealth reported 28% hike in net profit. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Anand Rathi Wealth reported 28% hike in net profit. (Image: NDTV Profit)

Anand Rathi Wealth, part of Mumbai-based financial services group Anand Rathi, on Thursday reported a 28% jump in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 94 crore for the three months ended June 2025.

The total revenue rose 16% to Rs 284.3 crore in the April-June quarter of FY26 from Rs 245.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Anand Rathi Wealth's assets under management (AUM) climbed by 27% year-on-year to Rs 87,797 crore in the quarter under review.

"We achieved our highest-ever quarterly net inflows of Rs 3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1 FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low 0.11%, underscoring the strength of our client-centric, uncomplicated approach", the company management said.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a leading wealth firm catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The company has a presence across 18 cities in India, a representative office in Dubai and is setting up offices in London and Bahrain.

