‘The Family Man’ Season 3 To Debut On Prime Video On Nov 21

The much-awaited third season of hit spy action-thriller series "The Family Man" will premiere on Prime Video on Nov. 21, 2025, the streamer said on Tuesday.

Created by filmmaker duo Raj & DK, the new chapter will raise the stakes for Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari, an elite undercover agent who continues to juggle the complexities of national duty with his turbulent personal life.

"In this season, the stakes and dangers are higher than ever before, as he is pushed to his limits when he comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera)," read the official plotline for the third installment.

"On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation’s borders."

Season three also brings back Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag.

“We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it. This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before -- one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too,” Raj & DK said in a joint statement.