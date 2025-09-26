Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Film Also Gets A Nod

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has bagged a nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2025 in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his portrayal of Punjabi music icon Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali’s acclaimed biopic Amar Singh Chamkila.

The Netflix film, produced by Window Seat Films, has also secured a nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, making it the lone Indian entry this year.

The nominations, announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday in New York and via Instagram, span 64 nominees across 16 categories from a record 26 countries. Winners will be unveiled at the 53rd International Emmy Awards gala in New York City on Nov. 24.

In Amar Singh Chamkila, Dosanjh essays the role of the controversial Punjabi singer, who along with his wife Amarjot (played by Parineeti Chopra), was assassinated in 1988.

Dosanjh will compete for Best Actor against David Mitchell for Ludwig (UK), Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia). Meanwhile, the film will vie for the TV Movie/Mini-Series award alongside Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb (Germany), Lost Boys & Fairies (UK), and Vencer o Morir (Chile).

"As the International Emmys continue to recognise the very best in television, the creativity and caliber of this year’s Nominees, from a record 26 countries, reflect the global strength of our industry," said Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy.

India has previously tasted success at the International Emmys with Netflix’s Delhi Crime winning Best Drama in 2020, followed by comedian Vir Das clinching Best Comedy in 2021.

This year’s nominees represent a diverse slate of talent and productions from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, UAE, and the UK.