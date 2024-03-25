In A First, Amul To Launch Fresh Milk In U.S. Within A Week: MD Jayen Mehta
The GCMMF has tied up with the Michigan Milk Producers Association to launch fresh milk in the US market.
For the first time, Amul fresh milk will be available outside India, with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) launching four variants of milk in the U.S. market within a week, to cater to Indian diaspora and Asian population.
"We have been exporting dairy products for many decades. This is the first time we are launching fresh milk outside India," GCMMF Managing Director Jayen Mehta told PTI.
He said "the GCMMF has tied up with 108-year old cooperative organisation Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to launch fresh milk in the US market".
The milk collection and processing will be done by MMPA, while GCMMF will market and brand the Amul fresh milk.
"Recipe will be ours. Within one week, Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti and Amul Slim n Trim will be available in the U.S. market," he said.
Mehta said fresh milk will be available in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Texas, among other cities.
GCMMF will target non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian population.
Asked about the selling target, he said GCMMF will focus on branding and marketing for the next 3-4 months.
"We are expecting a good response from customers," he said. Mehta said GCMMF would also launch fresh milk products like paneer, curd and butter milk in the near future.
In the year ended March 2023, GCMMF's turnover rose 18.5 year-on-year to around Rs 55,000 crore.
GCMMF is already exporting dairy products in about 50 countries.