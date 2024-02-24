Pune Gas Completes LPG Project For Taj Group Hotel In Arunachal Pradesh

NDTV ProfitPTIPune Gas Completes LPG Project For Taj Group Hotel In Arunachal Pradesh
24 Feb 2024, 05:08 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Taj Vivanta in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. (Source: IHCL website)</p></div>
Taj Vivanta in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. (Source: IHCL website)

Pune Gas on Saturday said it has completed a project involving the installation of an LPG gas bank at a Taj Group hotel in Arunachal Pradesh.

The company said the gas bank set up at Taj Vivanta in Tawang is part of decarbonisation in the hospitality industry.

Tawang is dotted with a large number of hotels and restaurants traditionally relying on fuels like LDO, furnace fuel, and coal, among others, the company said.

Recognizing the importance of preserving the biodiversity of this nature-centric location, Taj Vivanta decided to transition to LPG fuel, it said.

The installation of the LPG gas bank at Taj Vivanta not only reduces the hotel's carbon footprint but also enhances safety and reliability in kitchen operations, the company said.

