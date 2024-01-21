Gem & Jewellery Sector Body Seeks Duty Cuts on Gold, Cut and Polished Diamonds

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council have urged the government to reduce import duty on gold and cut and polished diamonds to help the sector stay competitive globally.

India's gem and jewellery industry is dependent on imports for raw materials, including gold, diamonds, silver, and coloured gemstones.

The GJEPC seeks a reduction in import duty on precious metals to 4 per cent from the current 15 per cent. It demands bringing down customs duty on cut & polished diamonds to 2.5 per cent from 5 per cent at present.

The apex industry body stated that imposing higher import duty on cut and polished gemstones would lead to reduced exports, fewer employment generation in the jewellery industry thereby making survival difficult due to losing competitive edge to other competing countries like China and Thailand.

It urged the government to introduce the Diamond Imprest Licence again and cut import duties.

This will provide a level playing field for Indian MSME diamond exporters with that of their larger peers, stop flight of investment of Indian diamantaires to diamond mining destinations and give more employment in terms of diamond assorters and processing of semi-finished diamonds in the factories, the exporter's body added.



The council also urged that the SNZ should be permitted to function as a Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) too when it is not used by Foreign Mining Companies and entities so that the facilities created are fully utilised and the financial viability of the centres are maintained.

To further extend and expand the scope of SNZs, the GJEPC requested the government to also allow globally recognised diamond broking and trading houses to operate from such SNZs.

Such trading houses are the focal point for the sale of diamonds by smaller miners, which cumulatively comprise close to 35 per cent of the global mining produce, the apex industry body added.