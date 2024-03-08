Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha By President Murmu; PM Modi Shares Message

Philanthropist Sudha Murty has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he was "delighted" that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Upper House of the Parliament.

"Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," PM Modi wrote.

Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Murty Trust and has authored several books.

The 73-year-old, whose nomination comes on International Women's Day, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.