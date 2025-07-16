PM Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth More Than Rs 7,000 Crore In Bihar
According to state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Modi will address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch development projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore during his visit to Bihar on Friday, a senior party leader said.
According to state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, Modi will address a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari town, the headquarters of East Champaran district.
"That Bihar is high on the Prime Minister's agenda can be gauged from the fact that he will be visiting the state for the 53rd time since he assumed power. The state will be showered with development projects worth Rs 7,196 crore," Jaiswal said.
He added that the projects are related to diverse sectors, including railways, national highways and roads, rural development, animal husbandry and dairy farming, and Information Technology.
"The projects relating to railways are worth Rs 5,398 crore while national highways and roads would account for another Rs 1,173 crore. IT projects, aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure, would involve a cost of Rs 63 crore," Jaiswal said.
The BJP leader also said that at the function, the PM will disburse an amount of Rs 162 crore, through direct cash transfer, to 40,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana while another 12,000 people will be handed over the keys to their new houses.
"In addition, financial assistance of Rs 400 crore will be extended to 61,500 self-help groups during the function. Bihar, which sees Modi as family, awaits the PM eagerly," Jaiswal added.