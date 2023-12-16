NDTV ProfitPoliticsPM Modi Condoles Death Of Kuwait's Ruling Emir
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Condoles Death Of Kuwait's Ruling Emir

Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf, died Saturday.

16 Dec 2023, 09:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi. (Source: PIB)</p></div>
PM Narendra Modi. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Kuwait's ruling emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He said on X, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait."

Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf, died Saturday after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation's internal political disputes.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT