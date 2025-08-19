Business NewsPoliticsEAM Jaishankar Meets Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi In Jakarta
EAM Jaishankar Meets Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi In Jakarta

19 Aug 2025, 07:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> File image of S Jaishankar. (Image Source: AIR)</p></div>
File image of S Jaishankar. (Image Source: AIR)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and discussed outstanding issues relating to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting here.

“Just concluded a meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Jaishankar said he discussed outstanding issues related to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

“Our conversation also covered the East Asia Summit/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

India has been locked in a military standoff with China for more than three years, with Jaishankar claiming it to be the most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career.

Wang, a former Chinese foreign minister, is attending the ASEAN plus meetings in Jakarta as the incumbent foreign minister Qin Gang is unwell.

