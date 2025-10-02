Fighting For Rights Becoming 'Act Of Treason' In BJP Rule: Uddhav Thackeray At Dussehra Rally

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday targeted the BJP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in connection with the violence in Ladakh last month and asserted that fighting for rights and justice is becoming an act of treason in the country.

Addressing the annual Dussehra rally in Mumbai, Thackeray also likened the BJP to an amoeba, which causes stomach ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters society.

Ahead of civic polls in Mumbai, the BJP is again trying to create divide between Hindus and Muslims, the former chief minister said.

There is no link between the BJP and good governance, he added.

"Are you satisfied with the poisonous fruits (referring to BJP) born from the RSS' 100-year effort," Thackeray asked Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS' annual Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur during the day marked the organisation's centenary.