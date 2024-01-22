Confident That Ram Mandir Consecration Will Take India To New Heights: PM Modi

Tagging the president's letter, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X, 'Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn ji, Thank you very much for your good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya Dham.' He added, 'I am confident that this historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights.' Murmu in her letter to the PM said that the nationwide celebratory atmosphere is an uninhibited expression of India's eternal soul and start of a new cycle in the country's resurgence.