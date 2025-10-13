Bihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj's Second List Of 65 Candidates Out; Check Details

Business NewsPoliticsBihar Elections 2025: Jan Suraaj's Second List Of 65 Candidates Out; Check Details
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist, has been dropping hints that he might contest the Raghopur seat himself. The suspense remains for now.

13 Oct 2025, 05:21 PM IST i
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist, has been dropping hints that he might contest the Raghopur seat himself. (Photo: NDTV)
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, a former poll strategist, has been dropping hints that he might contest the Raghopur seat himself. (Photo: NDTV)
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party released its second list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on Monday, four days after the party declared its first list.

The list consisted of 65 names. Here are the details:

Kishor's name was not spotted in the list, which keeps the suspense where he would be entering the electoral fray himself.

Sources told PTI that the party may come out with another list of candidates in day or two.

Prominent names in the lists release so far include former IPS officer of Bihar cadre, R K Mishra from Darbhanga, prominent lawyer and party's senior leader Y V Giri from Manjhi seat, former Patna University and Nalanda Open University Vice Chancellor K C Sinha from Kumhrar, and popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey from Kargahar.

It may be recalled that Kishor hit the campaign trail from Raghopur on Oct. 11, the home turf of RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, whom he has vowed to trounce like "Rahul Gandhi's defeat from Amethi".

The 47-year-old politician had received a rousing welcome, with garlands placed around his neck to the tunes of drums beaten by enthusiastic supporters, in the assembly constituency in Vaishali district, about 50 km from the state capital and situated right across the Ganga.

"Your local MLA is such a big man. He has been a deputy chief minister twice. Have you ever approached him with your problems?" he had remarked quizzically, evoking replies that suggested that they were not able to get an audience with the 35-year-old Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)

