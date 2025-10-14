Bihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates — Check Details

Business NewsPoliticsBihar Elections 2025: BJP Releases First List Of 71 Candidates — Check Details
Former deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad and state minister Renu Devi will contest from Katihar and Bettiah, respectively.

14 Oct 2025, 03:17 PM IST i
File image of BJP supporters and workers at an election rally. (Source: PTI)
The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively.

Here's the full list of candidates released by the BJP:

State ministers Nitish Mishra will seek re-election from the Jhanjharpur seat and Mangal Pandey from Siwan. Shreyasi Singh will join the fray from the Jamui seat, according to the list released by the BJP.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on november 6 and 11.

