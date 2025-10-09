Bihar Elections 2025: EC Warns Against Misuse Of AI Tools To Spread Misinformation
The elections to 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in two phases on Nov. 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on Nov. 14.
The Election Commission of India warned political parties on Thursday against misusing artificial intelligence to create deep fakes or distort information in the Bihar Assembly polls.
In a statement, the poll panel also reminded parties of its instructions to prominently label AI-generated or synthetic content if they are sharing promotional materials during campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements.
"With the announcement of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar and the bye-elections to 8 Assembly Constituencies on October 6, 2025, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force. These provisions also apply to the content being posted on the internet, including social media by candidates and political parties," said the notification.
Bihar Polls 2025: EC Directives
The ECI has come out with a set of directives for parties against misuse of artificial intelligence to prevent the spread of misinformation. The directives are:
As per provision of the MCC, criticism of other parties when made shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties.
Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.
The commission advised the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms, emphasising the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.
All political parties and their leaders, candidates and star campaigners shall take necessary measures for prominent labeling of Al-generated/synthetic content, if any, being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements using clear notations such as "Al-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced", or "Synthetic Content".
The EC said strict watch on social media posts was being kept to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated. The commission has also made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC Guidelines, adding that any violation of these guidelines would be dealt with strictly.
