Bihar Elections 2025: EC Warns Against Misuse Of AI Tools To Spread Misinformation

The ECI has come out with a set of directives for parties against misuse of artificial intelligence to prevent the spread of misinformation. The directives are:

As per provision of the MCC, criticism of other parties when made shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties.

Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.

The commission advised the parties against misuse of AI based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation over social media platforms, emphasising the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

All political parties and their leaders, candidates and star campaigners shall take necessary measures for prominent labeling of Al-generated/synthetic content, if any, being shared for campaigning through their social media platforms or in the form of advertisements using clear notations such as "Al-Generated", "Digitally Enhanced", or "Synthetic Content".

The EC said strict watch on social media posts was being kept to ensure that the election atmosphere is not vitiated. The commission has also made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC Guidelines, adding that any violation of these guidelines would be dealt with strictly.