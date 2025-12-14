BJP Appoints Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin As National Working President

The Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board appointed on Sunday Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the national working president of the party.

"Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary board has appointed Nitin Nabin, a minister in the Bihar government, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national working president with immediate effect," BJP general secretary Arun Singh said in a release.

Nabin has served as a minister in the Bihar government multiple times and is a five-time MLA. At present, he is the PWD minister in Bihar and MLA from Bankipur in Patna.

In the Bihar assembly elections 2025, Nabin won the Bankipur constituency in Patna district by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Rekha Kumari with a margin of 51,936 votes.

The 45-year-old, who belongs to the Kayastha community, is likely to succeed incumbent BJP chief J P Nadda and is one of the youngest leaders to occupy the post, party leaders said. Nadda was appointed the BJP president in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extensions to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Nabin is young and carries a lot of experience in governance and working for the people and the organisation, according to party leaders. He has also worked extensively for Yuva Morcha and has experience of being a state-in-charge as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nabin and expressed confidence that his energy and dedication would strengthen the party.