Will Keeping Cash At Home Attract 84% Penalty Under New Income Tax Rules? CA Explains

With the government tightening income tax rules on cash dealings, unexplained high-value transactions can attract hefty penalties.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, investment banker CA Sarthak Ahuja explained why it’s important for all to keep track of certain cash transactions.

As the government has tightened the measures to track undisclosed money, keeping cash at home beyond permissible limits can lead to punitive tax. If the Income Tax Department uncovers cash at your residence for which you cannot give a valid explanation, hefty penalties may follow, according to the Chartered Accountant.

“The New Income Tax regulations will impose 84% tax on all the cash that they find lying at your place,” Ahuja said in his LinkedIn post.