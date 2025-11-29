Rs 6,000 Monthly SIP: Is Becoming A 'Lakhpati' In Two Years Possible?

Wealth accumulation is a consistent process and it requires financial discipline. It’s a common myth that you need a large amount to start your investment journey. However, you can build a sizable corpus even by investing small amounts regularly with strategic planning, patience and smart money management. For investors looking forward to building wealth, systematic investment plans (SIPs) could be a suitable option.

A systematic investment plan allows an investor to invest small amounts periodically, generally every month, to reach a financial milestone. For many investors, especially beginners, reaching the milestone of Rs 1 lakh could be a significant achievement.

Building a corpus of more than Rs 1 lakh with a modest investment of Rs 6,000 per month may seem a tough task, but it is achievable. For any average investor, a disciplined approach and consistency can lead to remarkable results. You can accumulate a sizable fund over the years by investing a small amount every month in SIPs.

Reaching the target of Rs 1 lakh faster is crucial for your financial security. Achieving the lakhpati goal in the short term could bolster your investment habit. Generally, equity SIPs offer higher returns over a long-term horizon. However, you can easily reach the Rs 1 lakh target even in a shorter duration of two years through consistent investments in SIPs.