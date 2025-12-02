Rs 16 Lakh Lump Sum: Can It Sustain Retirement Income Of Rs 30,000 Monthly?

Building a retirement corpus is a major financial goal for many individuals and families. This is important to ensure financial security in post-retirement years. To maintain a good quality of life in your golden years, it is important to have a steady source of income. One of the ways to generate a sizable retirement corpus is to start making investments from the present moment right until retirement.

Retirement planning requires a long-term strategy and investments in the right assets. Suppose you plan to build a retirement corpus with a lump sum investment of Rs 16 lakh currently. Would it yield a retirement corpus big enough to offer a monthly pension of Rs 30,000?

Let’s take a look at different investment scenarios to build a retirement corpus for a steady income of Rs 30,000 per month in post-employment years.

We are assuming that a starts the investments at the age of 25 and the investment compounds till 60.