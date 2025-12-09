Poverty Makes Every Spending Rational | The Reason Why

I recently watched a wholesome Gajraj Rao–starrer series, Dupaiyyah. It follows a father who goes to great lengths to arrange a motorcycle as dowry for his daughter’s wedding.

Every time I hear about a poor man spending beyond his means on a daughter’s marriage —mortgaging his farm, taking fresh loans, doing whatever it takes to make sure no one complains — I usually react with outrage and a touch of smugness.

“Why splurge on a wedding when you can’t afford even a small luxury like a motorcycle?” I would think. In my mind, they need to listen to people like us, so-called financial experts, always preaching money habits. But now I realise how easy it is to judge someone’s choices from a distance.