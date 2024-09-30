New Fund Offers This Week: Nifty Index Schemes, Momentum Funds And ETFs In Focus
September saw the most NFO launches under the index funds and other ETFs category.
New fund offers open this week are dominated by index funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. With the passive fund inflow standing at Rs 884 crore in August, the 10 NFOs launched during the month accounted for this inflow.
Opens On Sept. 30
Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC INDEX-September 2026 Fund
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000
Category: Index Funds
Investment Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the CRISIL-IBX AAA NBFC-HFC Index – September 2026 before expenses
ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 ETF
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct. 14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100
Category: Other ETFs
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns before expenses that closely correspond to the total return of the underlying index.
ICICI Prudential Nifty200 Value 30 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 30 to Oct.14.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100
Category: Index Fund
Investing Objective: The objective of the scheme is to invest in companies whose securities are included in Nifty200 Value 30 Index and subject to tracking errors, to endeavor to achieve the returns of the above index. This would be done by investing in all the stocks comprising the Nifty200 Value 30 Index in the same weightage that they represent in Nifty200 Value 30 Index.
Closes On Sept. 30
Mirae Asset Nifty Metal ETF
Open: Sept. 24 to Sept. 30.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000
Category: Other ETFs
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty PSU Bank Index.
Mirae Asset Nifty PSU Bank ETF
Open: Sept. 20 to Sept. 30.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000
Category: Other ETFs
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty Metal Index.
Open This Week
Kotak Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 19 to Oct. 3.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100
Category: Index Funds
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that, before expenses, corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index.
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF
Open: Sept. 23 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500
Category: Other ETFs
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in securities of the Nifty India Defence in the same proportion/weightage with an aim to provide returns before expenses that track the total return of Nifty India Defence Index.
Groww Nifty India Defence ETF FOF
Open: Sept. 23 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 500
Category: FoF Domestic
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long term capital gains by investing in units of the Groww Nifty India Defence ETF.
HDFC NIFTY LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 100
Category: Index Funds
Investing Objective: To generate returns that are commensurate (before fees and expenses) with the performance of the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index (TRI)
WhiteOak Capital Digital Bharat Fund
Open: Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Amount: Rs 500.
Category: Sectoral/Thematic.
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related instruments of technology and technology related companies.
LIC MF Manufacturing Fund
Open: Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 5,000
Category: Sectoral/Thematic
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the Scheme is to achieve long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of companies following manufacturing theme.
Baroda BNP Paribas Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
Open: Sept. 25 to Oct. 9.
Minimum Subscription Fee: Rs 1,000
Category: Index Funds
Investing Objective: The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investment returns closely corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Total Returns Index before expenses, subject to tracking errors, fees, and expenses.