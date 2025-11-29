Investing Rs 2,50,000 Lump Sum Today? Check Projected Final Gains In 2030 Vs 2035

If you want to invest in mutual funds or any other instrument, one of the things to consider is the duration of the investment. Investment horizon is a significant aspect of planning your investment.

If you have a lump sum of Rs 2,50,000 sitting idle today, the question isn't if you should invest it, but where and for how long. The truth is, even a few extra years of compounding can dramatically alter your final wealth.

Let's break down the potential final value of this investment in the medium-term (till 2030) versus the long-term (till 2035):

Investing In Mutual Fund Lump Sum Till 2030:

Total investment: Rs 2.5 lakh

Tenure: 5 years

Expected returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 1.91 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 4.41 lakh

Investing In Mutual Fund Lump Sum Till 2035: