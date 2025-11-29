Investing Rs 25,000 Monthly? Here's The Timeline To Become 'Crorepati' At 10%, 12% And 15% Returns

Building a corpus of Rs 1 crore does not require a large initial investment. What matters most is a long-term financial strategy and consistency in investments. Becoming a crorepati is a remarkable milestone for many people and it can be easily achieved even with small investments over a long tenure. Mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) allow investors to build wealth by investing small amounts every month instead of a lump sum investment.

A long-term horizon allows the power of compounding to give higher returns. Over a medium to long-term outlook, small amounts could even grow multi-fold. New-age investment options, such as mutual funds, have further accelerated the process of wealth creation by offering market-linked returns.

Despite temporary downturns in markets, mutual funds have rewarded investors during booming cycles. In certain years, many equity funds have generated 15% or even more returns, helping investors achieve a corpus of over Rs 1 crore faster than they anticipated.

While such returns may not always remain true for all investments, historical trends indicate that mutual funds have generated 10% to 12% average returns per annum, allowing investors to benefit from steady, consistent investing.

For building a corpus of Rs 1 crore, the annual returns can play a crucial role as they influence the investment amount and the estimated tenure to reach the milestone. Let’s see, with a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000, how you can reach the target of Rs 1 crore at assumed interest rates of 10%, 12% and 15% per annum.