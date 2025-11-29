Investing Rs 25,000 Monthly? Here's The Timeline To Become 'Crorepati' At 10%, 12% And 15% Returns
It is possible for investors to reach the Rs 1-crore target in 15 years at an estimated annual return rate of 10% with a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000.
Building a corpus of Rs 1 crore does not require a large initial investment. What matters most is a long-term financial strategy and consistency in investments. Becoming a crorepati is a remarkable milestone for many people and it can be easily achieved even with small investments over a long tenure. Mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) allow investors to build wealth by investing small amounts every month instead of a lump sum investment.
A long-term horizon allows the power of compounding to give higher returns. Over a medium to long-term outlook, small amounts could even grow multi-fold. New-age investment options, such as mutual funds, have further accelerated the process of wealth creation by offering market-linked returns.
Despite temporary downturns in markets, mutual funds have rewarded investors during booming cycles. In certain years, many equity funds have generated 15% or even more returns, helping investors achieve a corpus of over Rs 1 crore faster than they anticipated.
While such returns may not always remain true for all investments, historical trends indicate that mutual funds have generated 10% to 12% average returns per annum, allowing investors to benefit from steady, consistent investing.
For building a corpus of Rs 1 crore, the annual returns can play a crucial role as they influence the investment amount and the estimated tenure to reach the milestone. Let’s see, with a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000, how you can reach the target of Rs 1 crore at assumed interest rates of 10%, 12% and 15% per annum.
Rs 25,000 Monthly SIP To Build Rs 1 Crore
You can achieve your crorepati goal with a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000. However, return rates could significantly alter your investment tenures.
Let’s take a look at investment scenarios across three given interest rates:
With 10% Returns:
SIP amount: Rs 25,000
Investment duration: 15 years
Expected rate of return: 10%
Invested amount: Rs 45,00,000
Estimated returns: Rs 59,48,106
Total value: Rs 1,04,48,106
With 12% Returns:
SIP amount: Rs 25,000
Investment duration: 13.5 years
Expected rate of return: 12%
Invested amount: Rs 40,50,000
Estimated returns: Rs 60,81,800
Total value: Rs 1,01,31,800
With 15% Returns:
SIP amount: Rs 25,000
Investment duration: 12 years
Expected rate of return: 15%
Invested amount: Rs 36,00,000
Estimated returns: Rs 64,89,615
Total value: Rs 1,00,89,615
As seen from the above calculations, different return rates can have a significant impact on the investment horizon to achieve the milestone. With higher return rates, you can become a crorepati not only in a shorter tenure but also with a lower investment amount. As per the above investment scenarios, you can reach the Rs 1 crore target in 15 years at an estimated annual return rate of 10% with a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000. Similarly, it will take more than 13 years to reach the target at estimated returns of 12% per annum and 12 years at 15%.
It's advisable to assess all risk factors before investing, as stock market returns are not guaranteed. It could be a prudent step to discuss your financial goals with a certified expert to finalise a realistic timeline for achieving your crorepati goal.