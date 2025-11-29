How To Avoid Income Tax Notice? CA Flags 10 Crucial Financial Moves To Stay Compliant
Every high-value transaction leaves a digital footprint and it can instantly come under the scrutiny of the Income Tax Department, according to CA Nitin Kaushik.
Financial advisor and tax expert Nitin Kaushik on Friday shared a list of financial transactions that can catch the attention of the Income Tax Department, leading to further scrutiny. In a social media post, he highlighted that in 2025, the system is far more connected than most people realise and every transaction leaves a digital footprint.
“10 financial moves that immediately show up on the tax radar and most people still think 'ye toh safe hoga' (these would be safe enough to go undetected),” he shared in an X post. He explained that in the digital era, linking PAN, Aadhaar, bank accounts and investment data has made tracking certain transactions nearly instantaneous.
“The system today is far more connected than people realise. Every big transaction leaves a digital footprint — and it directly syncs into the Income Tax Department’s data,” he said.
According to Kaushik, people may think that their lump sum mutual fund investments, car purchases and payments for education abroad are simply “safe” or too small to be noticed. But in reality, every major transaction leaves a digital footprint, he said, suggesting a careful review of spending and investment habits.
Kaushik highlighted 10 key financial triggers that get flagged instantly. These include PAN–Aadhaar mismatches, high-value property purchases, high-value mutual fund lump sum investments, unusually large UPI transfers and even significant car purchases.
The CA added that people may think their cash dealings are going unnoticed. However, it's not the case for all transactions. He noted that business cash sales are reported by auditors.
Moreover, combined ATM withdrawals above Rs 10 lakh in a year may also trigger income tax scrutiny. Foreign remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), car purchases over Rs 10 lakh and insurance premiums above Rs 5 lakh annually are some other financial transactions that remain on the tax radar.
He stressed that nothing is “invisible” anymore. Ignoring these rules can trigger IT notices or audits. “Staying compliant isn’t fear… it’s financial hygiene,” he added.