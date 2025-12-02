Soybean Policies Need SRK-Like Coach |The Reason Why

Indian policymakers and politicians need a lesson or two in team building. No. Not the corporate HR kind of. I think sports movies are the best teachers. Let us take Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India as an example.

The players knew how to play hockey, but the team kept losing because the pieces did not move together. There was no coordination, no shared strategy, and no alignment between what each player did and what the team needed. If there is one sector that shows a lack of coordination, which hurts, it is soybeans. Well, we can find many examples in India, but for now, let us talk soybeans.