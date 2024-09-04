NDTV ProfitNotificationsYour Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 5
ADVERTISEMENT

Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 5

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fifth session in a row, buying stocks worth Rs 97 crore on Wednesday.

04 Sep 2024, 10:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee currency notes. (Source: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit).</p></div>
Indian rupee currency notes. (Source: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit).

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the cash market for the fifth session in a row, net sellers in stock options for the third day in a row and turned net sellers in stock futures, index options, and index futures on Wednesday.

FIIs In Cash Market

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equity on Wednesday for the fifth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 97 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 975 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 53,185.1 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.

However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 2,505.8, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 55,690.9 into the primary market.

ALSO READ

This Veteran Investor Is 'Embarrassed' To Have Missed India Stocks Rally

Opinion
This Veteran Investor Is 'Embarrassed' To Have Missed India Stocks Rally
Read More

FIIs In Futures And Options

Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.

As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 10,136 contracts and short positions by 16,414 contracts.

The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 29,081.4 crore, stock options worth Rs 2,196.4 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,333.5 crore, and stocks futures worth Rs 5,541.1 crore.

ALSO READ

AU Small Finance Bank Shareholder Divests 1.47% Stake For Rs 737 Crore

Opinion
AU Small Finance Bank Shareholder Divests 1.47% Stake For Rs 737 Crore
Read More

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures fell by 0.41% to 25,247.8 at a premium of 149.1 points, while open interest grew by 1.21%.

Nifty Bank September futures went down by 0.46% to 51,607.6 at a premium of 207.35 points, while open interest grew by 1.98%.

The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 5 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,300 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.

For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 11, the maximum call open interest and the maximum put open interest for both were at 51,500.

Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 5
ALSO READ

Government To Sell Up To 6.8% Stake In GIC At Rs 395 Per Share

Opinion
Government To Sell Up To 6.8% Stake In GIC At Rs 395 Per Share
Read More

FII Contract Value

The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 5,765.4 crore from Rs 8,212.8 crore a day earlier to Rs 13,978.2 crore.

The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 233.9 crore, from Rs 8,611.4 crore a day earlier to Rs 8,377.5 crore.

ALSO READ

US Markets Open In Red After Labor Day Weekend; US Crude Oil Future Drops Over 1%

Opinion
US Markets Open In Red After Labor Day Weekend; US Crude Oil Future Drops Over 1%
Read More

Long-Short Ratio

The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.42 from the previous day's 1.35.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT