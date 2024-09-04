Your Guide To FII Positions On Sept. 5
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the cash market for the fifth session in a row, net sellers in stock options for the third day in a row and turned net sellers in stock futures, index options, and index futures on Wednesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equity on Wednesday for the fifth session in a row. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 97 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 975 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 53,185.1 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
However, they remained net sellers in listed companies by Rs 2,505.8, making up for the outflows by inflows of Rs 55,690.9 into the primary market.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Sept. 26 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for the FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 10,136 contracts and short positions by 16,414 contracts.
The FIIs sold index options worth Rs 29,081.4 crore, stock options worth Rs 2,196.4 crore, index futures worth Rs 1,333.5 crore, and stocks futures worth Rs 5,541.1 crore.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures fell by 0.41% to 25,247.8 at a premium of 149.1 points, while open interest grew by 1.21%.
Nifty Bank September futures went down by 0.46% to 51,607.6 at a premium of 207.35 points, while open interest grew by 1.98%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Sept. 5 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,300 call strikes, with 25,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Sept. 11, the maximum call open interest and the maximum put open interest for both were at 51,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 5,765.4 crore from Rs 8,212.8 crore a day earlier to Rs 13,978.2 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 233.9 crore, from Rs 8,611.4 crore a day earlier to Rs 8,377.5 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.42 from the previous day's 1.35.