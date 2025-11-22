WHO Report Confirms Reduction In TB Cases, Deaths Over 10 Years: Govt Sources Refuting Claims Of Rise

In response to certain reports suggesting a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases over the past decade, official sources in the Central TB Division have stated that the data confirm that India has, in fact, achieved a significant decline in both TB incidence and mortality, driven by strengthened surveillance, early detection and expanded treatment coverage.

According to the Global TB Report 2025 of the World Health Organisation (WHO), India has recorded a 21% reduction in TB incidence, dropping from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024.

During the same period, TB mortality decreased by 25% from 28 deaths per lakh in 2015 to 21 in 2024, official sources said.

Treatment coverage has remarkably improved from 53% in 2015 to 92% in 2024, significantly reducing disease progression and transmission, they highlighted.

The Central TB Division, responsible for keeping a watch over the TB MUKT Bharat Abhiyan, stated that a key driver of progress in this field has been renewed focus on identifying unreported and asymptomatic cases, which were previously missed due to limited surveillance practices.

As per WHO estimates, India had nearly 15 lakh 'missing' TB cases in 2015, posing a serious challenge in controlling transmission.

In 2024, this number was brought down by 93 per cent to under one lakh, sources said.

Launched on December 7, 2024, the campaign, using technology-driven disease surveillance, deployed AI-enabled handheld X-rays, digital screening tools, upfront molecular diagnostics (NAAT) and focused outreach in high-risk areas, the sources said.

Under this initiative, 24.89 lakh cases were notified, out of which 8.7 lakh were asymptomatic cases that would likely have gone undiagnosed under conventional methods.

The official sources indicated that the increase in notifications is often misinterpreted as a rise in TB cases, whereas it actually reflects improved detection and faster treatment initiation, preventing further spread of infection.

Identifying cases earlier — before symptoms worsen — has contributed to both reduced transmission and better treatment outcomes, lowering TB-related deaths ultimately, they said and added that the focus remains on comprehensive care, including nutritional support, and diagnosis using AI-based tracking systems.