What Is 'Muft Bijli Yojana'? Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?

Modi said that from substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated into a National Online Portal which will further convenience.

To popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lower power bills and employment generation for people.