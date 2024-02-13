What Is 'Muft Bijli Yojana'? Step-By-Step Guide To Apply For Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the launch of a rooftop solar scheme for free electricity called the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
The Prime Minister posted on X: "In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month."
From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to peopleâs bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which willâ¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024
Modi said that from substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated into a National Online Portal which will further convenience.
To popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lower power bills and employment generation for people.
Letâs boost solar power and sustainable progress. I urge all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at- https://t.co/sKmreZmenT— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024
How To Apply For Muft Bijli Yojana: Step by step process
Here's how to apply for Muft Bijli Yojana:
Visit the official website: https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in/
Click on Apply for Rooftop Solar on the homepage.
Register in the portal with the following: Select your State, select your Electricity Distribution Company, enter your Electricity Consumer Number, mobile number, email.
Apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form
Wait for the feasibility approval from DISCOM. Once you get the feasibility approval install the plant by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM
Once installation is over, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter
After the installation of the net meter and inspection by DISCOM, they will generate a commissioning certificate from the portal
Once you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal.
You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.
Screen for applying for the Muft Bijli Yojana. Pic/PM Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana website
In January 2024, Modi had announced the launch of rooftop solar systems at people's houses under which one crore homes will have this power source. According to him, the scheme will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and the middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector.
Inputs from PTI