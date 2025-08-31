India Set For Wetter September; IMD Warns Of Flash Floods, Landslides

Business NewsNationalIndia Set For Wetter September; IMD Warns Of Flash Floods, Landslides
IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warns that heavy rain can trigger landslides, flash floods in Uttarakhand in September and potentially disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

31 Aug 2025, 04:19 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The IMD predicts that the monthly average rainfall for September 2025 will exceed 109% of the long-term average of 167.9 mm. (Photo: Divya Prata/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
The IMD predicts that the monthly average rainfall for September 2025 will exceed 109% of the long-term average of 167.9 mm. (Photo: Divya Prata/NDTV Profit) 
India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September, capping a season that has already seen several heavy downpour-induced disasters in many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The IMD predicts that the monthly average rainfall for September 2025 will exceed 109% of the long-term average of 167.9 mm.

The forecast suggests that most regions will receive normal to above-normal rainfall. However, a few areas in the northeast and east, as well as many parts of extreme southern peninsular India and some pockets of northwest India, are likely to experience below-normal rainfall.

Addressing an online press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warned that heavy rainfall could trigger landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand in September and potentially disrupt normal life in south Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

"Many rivers originate in Uttarakhand. So, heavy rainfall means many rivers will be flooded, and it will impact cities and towns downstream. So, we should keep this in mind," he said.

He added that heavy rainfall is also expected in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi river in Chhattisgarh.

