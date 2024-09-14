Agitating Doctors Write To President Murmu, PM Modi Over RG Kar Impasse

Junior doctors in the state have been on a 'cease work' protest since a post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

'We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension.