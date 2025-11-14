Business NewsNationalWazirganj Election Results 2025: Rakesh Kumar Vs Jan Suraaj's Umesh Prasad — Who Is Winning?
ADVERTISEMENT

Wazirganj Election Results 2025: Rakesh Kumar Vs Jan Suraaj's Umesh Prasad — Who Is Winning?

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

14 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Wazirganj is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 9 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

ALSO READ

Bihar Elections 2025: Phase 1 Voter Turnout At 64.46%, Highest-Ever In State's History — Key Highlights
Opinion
Bihar Elections 2025: Phase 1 Voter Turnout At 64.46%, Highest-Ever In State's History — Key Highlights
Read More

In 2025 election, Rakesh Kumar, Independent and Jan Suraaj Party's Umesh Prasad among others are battling for the office of MLA in Wazirganj.

Wazirganj is a block-level town and an Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Gaya district. Located 29 kilometres east of Gaya, it sits on the border between Gaya and Nawada districts. Nearby cities include Hisua, Gaya, Bodh Gaya, and Rajgir. As per the 2011 Census, Wazirganj had a population of 221,731, with a density of 846 inhabitants per square kilometre, as per India Today.

ALSO READ

Bihar Elections 2025: How To Download Voter ID Online Through DigiLocker App On Your Phone
Opinion
Bihar Elections 2025: How To Download Voter ID Online Through DigiLocker App On Your Phone
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT