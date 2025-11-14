Wazirganj Election Results 2025: Rakesh Kumar Vs Jan Suraaj's Umesh Prasad — Who Is Winning?
According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11
Wazirganj is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 9 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.
With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.
In 2025 election, Rakesh Kumar, Independent and Jan Suraaj Party's Umesh Prasad among others are battling for the office of MLA in Wazirganj.
Wazirganj is a block-level town and an Assembly constituency in Bihar’s Gaya district. Located 29 kilometres east of Gaya, it sits on the border between Gaya and Nawada districts. Nearby cities include Hisua, Gaya, Bodh Gaya, and Rajgir. As per the 2011 Census, Wazirganj had a population of 221,731, with a density of 846 inhabitants per square kilometre, as per India Today.