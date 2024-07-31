Wayanad Landslides: Army Recovers 70 Bodies, Rescues 1,000 People

Military personnel on Wednesday intensified search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad district, where landslides have claimed more than 100 lives, with the army saying that it has recovered around 70 bodies and rescued nearly 1,000 people so far.

Extremely heavy rain triggered the landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad early Tuesday, leaving at least 132 people dead and more than 200 injured.

Four columns from the Defence Security Corps Centre, Kannur, and the 122 TA Battalion are conducting combined rescue operations along with the National Disaster Response Force and state rescue teams, a senior Army official said.

Around 70 bodies have been recovered by the Army so far and approximately 1,000 people have been rescued, the official said.

Two humanitarian assistance and disaster relief columns, including two medical teams, were airlifted from Trivandrum to Kozhikode by AN32 and C-130 aircrafts. They arrived at Kozhikode airport late Tuesday night and stayed overnight, the army said.