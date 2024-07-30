Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Crosses 75% Mark On July 30: BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 75.06%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. On this day in 2023, it was 73.99% and 88.53% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 10,86,376 million litres till 6:00 am on July 30. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

Owing to incessant rains in the catchment areas in the last few days, four of the seven reservoirs providing potable water to the metropolis are overflowing.

The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

As per the latest data from the civic body, the useful water stock in Middle Vaitarna is at 77.42%. Upper Vaitarna has a present stock of 46.22%. At Bhatsa, 72.90% of water stock is available. Vihar, Tansa, Modak Sagar and Tulsi lakes are overflowing.

Tulsi, inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, was the first lake to overflow on July 20.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also withdrawn the 10% water cut from July 29. The decision was taken in view of the satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes.

The water cut in Thane, Bhiwandi cities and surrounding rural areas -- which also get water from the BMC -- has been revoked.